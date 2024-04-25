Realty Capital Residential Completes 275-Unit Multifamily Project in Burleson, Texas

BURLESON, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty Capital Residential has completed Depot on Main, a 275-unit multifamily project in Burleson, located south of Fort Worth. The five-story building is situated adjacent to the city’s Old Town district at 125 N. Main St. Depot on Main offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 590 to 1,229 square feet. Amenities include a pool with a tanning deck, coworking lounge, coffee bar, rooftop deck and entertainment terrace, dog park, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Monthly rental rates range from $1,325 to $2,260, according to Apartments.com.