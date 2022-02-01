Realty Capital Residential, Lang Partners Receive $54.5M Construction Loan for Tree Farm Lofts in Basalt, Colorado

Tree Farm Lofts in Basalt, Colo., will feature 196 apartments, co-working space, an outdoor terrace with firepits, a pool, hot tubs, a grill area, clubhouse with fitness center, pet wash and bike, kayak and ski storage.

BASALT, COLO. — Dallas-based Realty Capital Residential and Lang Partners have secured a $54.5 million construction loan for the development of Tree Farm Lofts in Basalt. JLL Capital Markets arranged the construction financing, which was provided by Andy Kolos of Wintrust’s Denver Commercial Real Estate office.

Located within the 40-acre Tree Farm mixed-use development, the six-building community will feature 196 apartments, ranging from 485 square feet to 1,110 square feet, in a mix of studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and co-living floor plans. Forty of the apartments will be designated as affordable. Community amenities will include co-working office space, an outdoor terrace with firepits, a resort-style pool, hot tubs, a grill area, clubhouse with a fitness center, pet wash and bike, kayak and ski storage.

Construction is underway, with completion scheduled for July 2024.