Realty Capital to Develop 181-Room Hotel-Condo Project in Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Dallas-based Realty Capital will develop a 181-room hotel in Flower Mound, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The 12-story hotel will be located within the 160-acre Lakeside Village mixed-use development and will be operated under the Autograph by Marriott family of brands. The property will also include 21 for-sale residences across the top three floors. Amenities will include a pool, spa, ballrooms, fitness center, a lakefront wedding chapel, an outdoor music amphitheater and several lakefront restaurants.