Realty Capital to Develop 200-Unit Apartment Complex in Flower Mound, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Completion of Terranea at Lake Grapevine in Flower Mound is slated for 2024.

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Realty Capital will develop Terranea at Lake Grapevine, a 200-unit apartment complex in Flower Mound, located in the northern central part of the metroplex. Designed by Merriman Anderson Architects, Terranea at Lake Grapevine will rise 16 stories and include townhouses, penthouses and retail space in addition to traditional rental units. Amenities will include a pool deck overlooking Lake Grapevine, a fitness center, golf simulator, game room, bar, dog wash, storage and outdoor gathering spaces. Construction is slated to begin this summer and to be complete in 2024.