Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LakeView-Landing-Granbury-Texas
As part of the development of LakeView Landing, the City of Granbury is participating in the cost to extend Overstreet Boulevard from 377 to Waters Edge Road and has also established a public improvement district to provide financing for the project’s public infrastructure.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Realty Capital Underway on 47-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Granbury, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRANBURY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty Capital is underway on construction of a 47-acre mixed-use development in Granbury, located southwest of Fort Worth. Known as LakeView Landing, the development will feature both single-family (105 homes) and multifamily (289 units) residential components, retail and restaurant space, a hotel that will be operated under the SpringHill Suites by Marriott flag and a lakefront public park. Texas Bank & Trust provided construction financing for the project, and the City of Granbury has also partnered with Realty Capital on the project. Full completion is slated for 2028.

You may also like

Blanca CRE Negotiates Three Office Leases to Bring...

Legacy Partners, Resmark Begin Leasing 336-Unit Multifamily Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 140-Unit Self-Storage...

TMG Arranges Sale of 52-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 46,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Slate, RiseBoro Begin Leasing 318-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment...

March Construction Breaks Ground on 32,000 SF Academic...

Texas Case Study: Retail Research, Municipal Partnership Drive...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 152-Unit Ashton...