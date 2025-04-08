Realty Capital Underway on 47-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Granbury, Texas

GRANBURY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty Capital is underway on construction of a 47-acre mixed-use development in Granbury, located southwest of Fort Worth. Known as LakeView Landing, the development will feature both single-family (105 homes) and multifamily (289 units) residential components, retail and restaurant space, a hotel that will be operated under the SpringHill Suites by Marriott flag and a lakefront public park. Texas Bank & Trust provided construction financing for the project, and the City of Granbury has also partnered with Realty Capital on the project. Full completion is slated for 2028.