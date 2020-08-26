Realty.com Acquires 400,000 SF Office Building in North Houston

The office building located at 363 N. Sam Houston Parkway E. in Houston totals 400,000 square feet. The property was built in 1982.

HOUSTON — Realty.com, a privately held brokerage firm based in Houston, has acquired a 400,000-square-foot office building located at 363 N. Sam Houston Parkway E. on the city’s north side. The 20-story, Class A property was built in 1982 and renovated between 2016 and 2019. Building amenities include a fitness center and a deli, and the new ownership plans to add a tenant lounge with an arcade and kitchen. The transaction marks Realty.com’s first major acquisition in its hometown market. The seller was not disclosed.