REBusinessOnline

Realty Trust Group Expands to Texas, Opens Houston Office

Posted on by in Company News, Healthcare, Texas

HOUSTON — Realty Trust Group, a healthcare real estate advisory firm with six offices across the Southeast, has expanded into Texas with the opening of a new office at 2200 Post Oak Blvd. in Houston’s Galleria neighborhood. Services offered will include healthcare real estate advisory, market analytics, project development, brokerage, property management and regulatory compliance support. Craig Flanagan, an industry veteran who joined Realty Trust Group in 2012, will lead the new office.

