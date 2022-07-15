REBusinessOnline

Realty Trust Group Opens 91,000 SF Healthcare Clinic at UT Medical Center in Knoxville

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Southeast, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Realty Trust Group has opened the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s New Advanced Orthopaedic Institute, a 91,000-square-foot clinic in Knoxville. The freestanding property is situated within University of Tennessee Research Park at Cherokee Farms, which is across Alcoa Highway from UT Medical Center’s main campus. The clinic is operated by the University Orthopaedic Surgeons (UOS) and OrthoTennessee, which relocated from the main UT Medical Center campus to the new facility. Fourteen UOS and OrthoTennessee surgeons will practice at the new location and offer clinical, imaging, diagnostic, surgical, rehabilitative care and therapy services. In addition to developer Realty Trust Group, the project team included Barber McMurry Architects and general contractor Christman Co.

