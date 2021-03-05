Realty1 Partners Breaks Ground on 133,900 SF Industrial Project in Metro Houston

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty1 Partners has broken ground on Point West Distribution Center, a 133,900-square-foot industrial project in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. The property will be situated on 10.5 acres and will feature 32-foot clear heights, extra trailer parking and an ESFR sprinkler system. Tramonte Design Studio is the architect for the project, and Arch-Con Corp. is the general contractor. Boyd Commercial is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.