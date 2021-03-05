REBusinessOnline

Realty1 Partners Breaks Ground on 133,900 SF Industrial Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Realty1 Partners has broken ground on Point West Distribution Center, a 133,900-square-foot industrial project in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. The property will be situated on 10.5 acres and will feature 32-foot clear heights, extra trailer parking and an ESFR sprinkler system. Tramonte Design Studio is the architect for the project, and Arch-Con Corp. is the general contractor. Boyd Commercial is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  