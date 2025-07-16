Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Sprouts Farmers Market occupies the freestanding grocery store at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville on a triple-net lease.
RealtyLink Sells Nashville Grocery Store Leased to Sprouts for $9.5M

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Greenville, S.C.-based development firm RealtyLink LLC has sold a freestanding grocery store located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville for $9.5 million. Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market occupies the 22,988-square-foot retail property, which was developed in 2023 on a 2.9-acre parcel. The triple-net lease features five five-year renewal options with rental increases every five years.

Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisers, along with ParaSell Inc. and Joe Caccamo and Lea Kuehnhackl of CP Partners, represented RealtyLink in the sale. Chris Thompson of JRW Realty in Pasadena, Calif., represented the buyer, a private investor based in the Los Angeles area.

