RealtyLink to Develop $100M Industrial Park Near Former Greenville-Pickens Speedway Site in South Carolina

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — RealtyLink has purchased 115 acres behind the former Greenville-Pickens Speedway in Pickens County, directly west of Greenville, S.C. The locally based developer plans to initially invest $100 million in Phase I, which will comprise 1 million square feet of industrial space.

At full build-out, Speedway Business & Technology Park will span 600 acres and comprise up to 4 million square feet of industrial space. The park will also include sidewalks, walking trails and other amenities.

Phil Wilson and Stan Tzouvelekas of RealtyLink, along with CBRE, are seeking tenants for the development. Inaugural tenants of Speedway Business & Technology Park will be announced in the weeks and months to come.