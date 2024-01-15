Reap Capital Buys 288-Unit Brookside Apartments in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based private equity firm Reap Capital has acquired Brookside Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily community in Arlington. Brookside comprises 22 buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a business center, playground, pet park and onsite laundry facilities. Wesley Racht, Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Chris Pearson of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured Reap Capital as the buyer.