Brookside Apartments in Arlington totals 288 units. The property was built in the 1980s.
Reap Capital Buys 288-Unit Brookside Apartments in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based private equity firm Reap Capital has acquired Brookside Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily community in Arlington. Brookside comprises 22 buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a business center, playground, pet park and onsite laundry facilities. Wesley Racht, Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Chris Pearson of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured Reap Capital as the buyer.

