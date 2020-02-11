Reata Pharmaceuticals Signs 121,903 SF Office Sublease in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Reata Pharmaceuticals has signed a 121,903-square-foot office sublease at 5320 Legacy Drive in Plano. Mike Wyatt, Maureen Kelly Cooper, Robbie Baty and Travis Boothe of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sublandlord, Denbury Onshore LLC, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Ellerman and John Ellerman of CBRE represented the subtenant.