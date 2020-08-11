REBusinessOnline

Red Apple to Develop 1.3 MSF Mixed-Use Building in Downtown St. Petersburg

The 46-story development will include 300 condominiums; a 233-room hotel; 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; and 20,000 square feet of office space.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Red Apple Real Estate is moving forward with its development of a 1.3 million-square-foot mixed-use development in downtown St. Petersburg. The New York City-based developer filed foundation plans with the City of St. Petersburg and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a “No Hazard Letter” for the project, meaning the project did not exceed obstruction standards and marking/lighting is not required. The 46-story development will include 300 condominiums; a 233-room hotel; 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; and 20,000 square feet of office space.

The condos, known as The Residences at 400, will offer one- to four-bedroom floor plans and a select number of penthouses. Amenities will include a fitness and wellness center, resident lounge, coworking space, library, theater room, seventh-floor rooftop terrace with a pool and spa, putting green, bocce court, outdoor kitchen, dog walking area and a fire pit. Residents will also have access to a glass-enclosed observatory on the 46th floor.

Red Apple recently established a sales gallery across the street from the site at 465 Central Ave. Design work is underway, and Red Apple is planning for permitting of preliminary site work. The developer expects to break ground in 2021.

