A mix of retailers will join the tenant lineup at Goodyear Civic Square, including the city’s first Trader Joe’s store.
Red Development, Globe Corp. Welcome Three New Retail Tenants to Goodyear Civic Square in Arizona

by Amy Works

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — A partnership between Red Development and Globe Corp. has signed three new retail tenants to Goodyear Civic Square (GSQ), its 150-acre mixed-use development located in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear. Trader Joe’s will open a 13,500-square-foot store — the first in Goodyear — while Black Rock Coffee Bar will open a 1,460-square-foot drive-thru coffee shop. Additionally, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will open a 5,658-square-foot standalone building that also houses a 700-square-foot outdoor patio. All new tenants are scheduled to open in 2026.

The first phase of GSQ features a newly constructed city hall and library, 2-acre park, two parking garages, as well as office space. An outpatient medical building is currently under construction and a 132-room hotel is also planned for the development. Other tenants already open at the property include Bacchus Wine & Debauchery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Copper & Sage, F45 Training, Harkins Theatres and Miyu Nails and Spa.

