Red Development, Globe Corp. Welcome Three New Retail Tenants to Goodyear Civic Square in Arizona

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — A partnership between Red Development and Globe Corp. has signed three new retail tenants to Goodyear Civic Square (GSQ), its 150-acre mixed-use development located in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear. Trader Joe’s will open a 13,500-square-foot store — the first in Goodyear — while Black Rock Coffee Bar will open a 1,460-square-foot drive-thru coffee shop. Additionally, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will open a 5,658-square-foot standalone building that also houses a 700-square-foot outdoor patio. All new tenants are scheduled to open in 2026.

The first phase of GSQ features a newly constructed city hall and library, 2-acre park, two parking garages, as well as office space. An outpatient medical building is currently under construction and a 132-room hotel is also planned for the development. Other tenants already open at the property include Bacchus Wine & Debauchery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Copper & Sage, F45 Training, Harkins Theatres and Miyu Nails and Spa.