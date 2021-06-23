RED Development Starts Construction of $300M The Grove Mixed-Use Project in Phoenix

The Grove in Phoenix will feature The Global Ambassador hotel, a four-story office building, ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces, two two-story office buildings, a self-storage facility, a covered parking structure and an apartment building.

PHOENIX — RED Development has announced that construction is underway for The Grove, a $300 million mixed-used development at the northwest corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Situated on 15 acres, the development will include the recently announced Global Ambassador hotel, a four-story office building, several ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces, two two-story office buildings, a self-storage facility by Hibernia Capital, a covered parking structure and an apartment building by StreetLights Residential.

Completion of the first phase is slated for the latter half of 2022 with final completion and the hotel’s opening scheduled for fall 2023. The Grove is also the home to the new Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury private training facility that opened in late 2020.