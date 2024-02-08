Red Door Revivals Breaks Ground on Roswell Junction Food Hall in Metro Atlanta

ROSWELL, GA. — Red Door Revivals, a locally based development firm led by Will Coley, has broken ground on Roswell Junction, a new food hall in Roswell’s historic district. The site of the 12,000-square-foot venue formerly housed Atlanta Street Baptist Church, which moved to a church in nearby Woodstock, Ga.

Red Door is retrofitting the church building for the venue and is working on integrating parking and other infrastructural elements into Roswell Junction. Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and other city officials participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Slated for completion this summer, the venue will house eight different food concepts and three bars, including an indoor/outdoor bar. The food hall will feature a bandstand, covered patio, arcade, big screen media, outdoor games, children’s play space and a fenced dog area. Pat Garza of National Food Hall Solutions will operate Roswell Junction upon completion.