Red Leaf Partners, Monarch Development Partners to Build 49-Unit Apartment Complex in Excelsior, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

This rendering shows plans for One West Drive.

EXCELSIOR, MINN. — Locally based Red Leaf Partners LLC and Monarch Development Partners LLC are developing One West Drive, a 49-unit apartment building in Excelsior, a western suburb of Minneapolis. The project site is situated near Lake Minnetonka and dozens of restaurants and shops. The development will include a 322-stall parking garage, of which 78 stalls will be dedicated to One West Drive residents. Andy Finn of Northmarq arranged equity and debt financing for the project. Denver-based Brue Baukol Capital Partners is the equity partner, and MidWestOne Bank is providing a construction loan. The loan features a 65 percent leverage on a three-year term with three years of interest-only payments.