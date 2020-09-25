RED Mortgage Capital Provides $39.3M Loan for Mixed-Income Multifamily Housing in Salt Lake City

Liberty BLVD in Salt Lake City features 266 apartments, 3,900 square feet of commercial space, a swimming pool and rooftop terrace. (Image courtesy of www.libertyblvd.com)

SALT LAKE CITY — RED Mortgage Capital has provided a $39.3 million in Federal Housing Administration (FHA) financing for Liberty BLVD, an apartment community located in Salt Lake City. The borrower is Cowboy Properties.

Liberty BLVD features 266 mixed-income apartments with a walkable location on the east side of downtown Salt Lake City. Twenty percent of the units are restricted to households earning up to 50 percent of the area median income. The community features 3,900 square feet of commercial space and resident amenities, including a lounge, fitness center, swimming pool, sun deck and rooftop terrace.

The FHA Section 223(a)(7) loan will refinance existing debt derived from the property’s FHA Section 207/221(d)(4) financing in 2016. The reduced interest rate from the refinance will result in additional cash flow for the borrower.