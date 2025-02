WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Red Mountain Group Inc. has acquired Woodridge Plaza, a 50,809-square-foot neighborhood retail center in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge. The purchase price was undisclosed. Anchor tenants include Walgreens, Dunkin’ and Anytime Fitness, which is opening soon. There is also a 7-Eleven gas station. Red Mountain Group plans to make immediate improvements to enhance the property’s aesthetic appeal and functionality.