Red Mountain Group Acquires Virginia Beach Restaurant for $1.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Restaurant, Southeast, Virginia

This Dirty Buffalo location in Virginia Beach serves as an outparcel to a Target store. The wing chain has approximately seven years remaining on its lease term.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Red Mountain Group Inc., a retail redevelopment firm based in Southern California, has purchased a 4,925-square-foot, single-tenant net-lease restaurant in Virginia Beach for $1.6 million. The restaurant is leased to Dirty Buffalo, a wing chain based in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region. The property is an outparcel to Target and has roughly seven years remaining on its lease. Matthew Mousavi of SRS Real Estate Partners represented Red Mountain Group in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.