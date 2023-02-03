REBusinessOnline

Red Mountain Group Buys 20 Former Big Lots Locations for $47.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Orange County-based Red Mountain Group has acquired 20 empty fee-simple former Big Lots stores from Big Lots for $47.5 million in an off-market transaction.

The portfolio includes 463,427 square feet of retail space and 3.5 acres of land for future pad development. The empty big box properties are located throughout 20 cities and four states in the United States, with most of the sites in Northern and Southern California.





