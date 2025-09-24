Wednesday, September 24, 2025
During its ownership, Red Mountain Group increased occupancy at Algonquin Commons from 60 percent to more than 90 percent.
Red Mountain Group Sells 548,000 SF Shopping Center in Algonquin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ALGONQUIN, ILL. — Red Mountain Group Inc. has sold Algonquin Commons, a 548,000-square-foot retail power center in the Chicago suburb of Algonquin. Nuveen Real Estate was the buyer. Located along Randall Road, Algonquin Commons is home to tenants such as Trader Joe’s, The Fresh Market, Nordstrom Rack, Bob’s Furniture, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Barnes & Noble. Red Mountain Group has focused on repositioning and restabilizing the center since its acquisition. Occupancy increased from 60 percent to more than 90 percent. Bill Bauman of Newmark represented Red Mountain Group in the sale.

