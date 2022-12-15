Red Mountain Group Sells Retail Strip Center in West Valley, Utah for $2.1M

WEST VALLEY, CALIF. — Red Mountain Group has completed the disposition of a four-tenant retail property located in West Valley. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $2.1 million.

At the time of sale, the 6,764-square-foot property was fully leased to Tellica Imaging, Allstate Insurance, Metro by T Mobile and a nail salon.

Dave Lucas of CP Partners Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.