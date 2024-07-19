Red Oak Capital Holdings Funds $8.6M Acquisition Loan for Upstate New York Shopping Center

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Red Oak Capital Holdings has funded an $8.6 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Irondequoit Plaza, a 205,000-square-foot shopping center located near Rochester. Built on 21 acres in 1980 and last renovated in 2005, the center was roughly 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Citizens Bank, Dollar Tree, Dunkin’ and Big Lots. Polaris Funding arranged the debt through Red Oak on behalf of the sponsor, Sky Capital Group, which also purchased the adjacent Wegmans supermarket. That property is not collateralized by the loan, which was structured with a three-year term and a 65.6 percent loan-to-value ratio. Michael Cleeman of Cleeman Realty Group represented Sky Capital Group in the purchase of the Wegmans store, which totals 102,337 square feet. Sam Seelenfreund, also with Cleeman Realty, represented the undisclosed seller in the Wegmans deal. The combined purchase price was $16.5 million.