Thursday, November 9, 2023
Red Oak Capital Holdings Provides $4.2M Bridge Loan for Chicago Industrial Property

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Red Oak Capital Holdings LLC has provided a $4.2 million bridge loan for a multi-tenant industrial property in Chicago. The funds will be used to refinance and upgrade the Class B facility, which is located at 3850 W. Cortland St. The loan was underwritten under Red Oak’s Opportunistic Bridge Program, one of four commercial real estate loan programs the company introduced earlier this year. The program is a higher-leverage, fixed-rate option for assets with a substantial value-add component. The debt for 3850 W. Cortland St. features a note rate of 10.5 percent and a 12-month term with two six-month renewal options. The financing represents 66.41 percent of the asset’s “as-stabilized” value of $6.4 million.

The 92,511-square-foot building was constructed in 1960 and last renovated in 2019. Building features include 37,249 square feet of office space, clear heights ranging from 12 to 22 feet, four dock-high doors and six drive-in doors. Having acquired the asset in late 2019 for nearly $3.7 million, the borrower plans to use part of the debt proceeds to pay off a matured loan. The balance will go toward capital expenditure improvements as well as leasing commissions and tenant improvements to stabilize the property prior to an exit via a sale or permanent loan. Michael Goldstein of Chicago Property Investors LLC was the borrower.

