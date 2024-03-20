Red Oak Capital Holdings Provides $4M Bridge Loan for Renovation of Indianapolis Apartment Property

INDIANAPOLIS — Red Oak Capital Holdings LLC has provided a $4 million bridge loan for Bon Air Apartments, an apartment property located in Indianapolis. The funds will be used to pay off an existing loan and complete a renovation. The loan features interest-only payments, a two-year term and two six-month extension options. The nonrecourse debt represents 54.4 percent of the property’s estimated stabilized value of $7.3 million. Stratos Athanassiades, Thomas Gorski and Jesus Martinez of Red Oak originated and underwrote the debt under the firm’s Opportunistic Bridge Loan Program, which is a higher-leverage product with a small equity component for assets with a substantial value-creation element. Paul Meyer of Bristol Capital arranged the loan.

The borrower, a group of professionals doing business as 21 West QOZ LLC, has invested $4 million into the property since acquiring it in 2021. Originally built in 1960, the property consists of a trio of three-story buildings with 42 units and 56 parking spaces. The owner is planning a gut renovation of the three buildings as well as constructing a new building on an adjacent vacant parcel. Common area and amenity spaces will connect all four buildings. The borrower ultimately intends to exit the Red Oak loan via the future financing tied to the final building’s development.