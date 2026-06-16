Red Oak Capital Provides $11.1M Bridge Loan for Assisted Living Community in Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, OHIO — Red Oak Capital Holdings LLC has provided $11.1 million in financing for the acquisition and capital improvements of Cottages of Clayton, a 90-unit assisted living community in Dayton. The bridge loan features an 18-month initial term and a loan-to-stabilized value of 69 percent. Stratos Athanassiades of Red Oak originated the loan, which was underwritten by Thomas Gorski and administered by James Myatt. The borrower, Clayton Realco LLC, is a private investor group that owns and operates 12 senior living communities. Built in 1999, Cottages of Clayton features seven cottage-style buildings with 90 studio units. Each building contains its own kitchen, laundry facilities and resident lounge areas. Amenities include a dining room, activity room, salon and outdoor spaces.