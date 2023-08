DALLAS — Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided a 12-year, $2.3 million bridge loan for Templecliff Apartments, a 26-unit multifamily property in Dallas. Built in 1961 and renovated in 2021, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 750 to 1,125 square feet. The undisclosed, locally based borrower will use the proceeds to retire an existing mortgage and fund capital improvements.