Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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LoansMultifamilyTexas

Red Oak Capital Provides $3.4M Bridge Loan for Killeen Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided a $3.4 million bridge loan for Cedar Creek Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily complex located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. Built in the early 1960s and renovated in 2024, Cedar Creek is a 15-building complex with one- and two-bedroom units. Nick Jans of Red Oak arranged the 12-month loan through Regions Bank on behalf of the borrower, JCORE. Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of the property and subsequent capital improvements.

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