Thursday, June 29, 2023
Red Oak Capital Provides $5.5M Bridge Loan for Acquisition, Conversion of Former Kmart Store in Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

ENGLEWOOD, OHIO — Red Oak Capital Holdings LLC has provided a $5.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition and conversion of a former Kmart store in Englewood, a northwest suburb of Dayton. The borrower, United Storage 360 LLC, plans to convert the property into an Extra Space Storage-branded facility. The site includes an 85,000-square-foot building that was constructed in 1975. Redevelopment plans call for a 60,000-square-foot self-storage facility with 546 units. The borrower plans to exit Red Oak’s bridge loan with permanent financing or a sale following completion of renovations, which are scheduled for later this year.

