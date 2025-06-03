Red Oak Capital Provides $5.7M Bridge Loan for Downtown Oklahoma City Apartment Complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided a $5.7 million bridge loan for Penn Grand Apartments, a 105-unit multifamily complex in Oklahoma City. Located in the downtown area, the property consists of 14 two-story buildings on a 3.7-acre site. Nick Jans, Thomas Gorski and James Myatt of Red Oak Capital originated the two-year loan, which was placed by Sean Reilly of Regions Bank. The borrower, Gideon Properties, an investment firm that specializes in distressed assets, will use the proceeds to retire existing debt and rehabilitate units that were damaged by fire.