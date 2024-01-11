Red Oak Capital Provides $5.8M Loan for D.C. Affordable Housing Acquisition, Rehab

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided a $5.8 million bridge loan for Hawaii Avenue Apartments, an affordable housing property located at 89 and 93 Hawaii Ave. NE in Washington, D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood. The borrower, an entity doing business as Legacy Lofts II & III, will use the funds to acquire and rehabilitate the property into 22 apartments that will be rented under the D.C. Housing Authority’s Choice Voucher Program.

The project involves converting the vacant units at the two buildings into 12 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom apartments with projected monthly rents of $2,439 and $3,256, respectively. The rehabilitation is expected to be finished within a year, with full stabilization by late 2025, according to Red Oak Capital.

The interest-only loan carries a 12-month term with two six-month extension options and an all-in interest rate of 11 percent. The financing was underwritten based on the property’s forecast stabilized value of $8 million.