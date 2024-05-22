Red Oak Capital Provides $7.7M Loan for Ocean Shores Apartments in D’Iberville, Mississippi

D’IBERVILLE, MISS. — Red Oak Capital Holdings LLC has provided a $7.7 million loan for Ocean Shores Apartments, a 128-unit affordable housing community located at 10472 Gorenflo Road in D’Iberville, about three miles north of Biloxi. The fixed-rate loan is interest-only and carries a two-year term, with an all-in interest rate of 9.5 percent.

Craig Hall of CBRE brought the opportunity to Red Oak Capital. Jeff Joyner, Hermann Wendorff and Jesus Martinez of Red Oak Capital originated the loan. The borrower, an entity doing business as Ocean Shores Property Owner LLC, will use the loan to acquire the garden-style property and complete renovations begun by the seller, including new flooring and paint, as well as HVAC maintenance, reglazing existing kitchen countertops and replacing appliances in most of the units.

The property, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of financing, operates under a land use restrictive agreement (LURA) through 2047 that requires the units to be rented to households earning less than the area median income (AMI). After the renovations, the borrower plans to boost rental rates by using vouchers that allow for rents greater than those imposed by the LURA.

Situated on 11 acres, Ocean Shores features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,008 square feet in size. Built in 2009, the gated community features a clubhouse with a business center, conference room, fitness center, laundry facility and media center, as well as a playground, outdoor pool, picnic areas, sand volleyball court and 256 parking spaces.