Red Oak Capital Provides $8M Bridge Loan for Office Building in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided $8 million in financing under its opportunistic bridge loan program to a partnership between Frank Kimball and Scott D. Greenberg for an office building located at 1300 U St. in Sacramento. The borrower will use the loan to pay off outstanding debt and complete space planning and permitting on the property.

The loan was structured with a fixed rate of 11 percent and a two-year term with two six-month renewal options. The interest-only loan represents 33.47 percent of the asset’s “as-stabilized” value of $23.9 million.

Situated on 1.7 acres, the single-story 47,456-square-foot building is currently in shell condition and will be built out for the California Highway Patrol, which signed a long-term lease for the space. The property provides surface parking for 77 vehicles.

