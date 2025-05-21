Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Red Oak Capital Provides $9.2M Bridge Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided a $9.2 million bridge loan for Ridge Avenue Apartments, a 32-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia. The five-story building includes 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and offers amenities such as a fitness center and a rooftop terrace, as well as off-street parking. The borrower, an affiliate of local development and management firm Vich Properties LLC, will use the proceeds from the two-year, interest-only loan to retire existing debt and complete construction of the project.

