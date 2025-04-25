Friday, April 25, 2025
Red Oak Capital Provides $9.7M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Facility in Wichita Falls, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS — Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided a $9.7 million bridge loan for the refinancing of the Panda Biotech High Plains Hemp Gin facility in Wichita Falls, about 115 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Built in 1978 and renovated to the tune of $34 million over the years, the facility comprises seven buildings totaling 472,903 square feet on a 97-acre site. Grant Garlock and Miles Kallial of BMC Capital arranged the loan, which carries a two-year term and a fixed 10.5 percent interest rate, through Red Oak. The new financing allows the sponsor, Panda Biotech CEO Robert Carter, to continue operations at what is projected to be the largest industrial hemp processing facility in the world.

