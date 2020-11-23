REBusinessOnline

Red Oak Financial Provides $5.4M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Complex in Topeka, Kansas

Deer Creek Apartments will undergo a renovation and expansion.

TOPEKA, KAN. — Red Oak Financial has provided a $5.4 million loan for the acquisition of Deer Creek Apartments in Topeka. The multifamily property includes 111 units. The fixed-rate bridge loan will enable the undisclosed borrower to expand the asset into a 153-unit community through the renovation and expansion of two buildings, as well as the construction of a new eight-unit building. Completion of the expansion and revitalization project is slated for fall 2021.

