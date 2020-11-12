Red Oak Financial Provides $9.7M Refinancing Loan for Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Village Festival Shopping Center is a 56,921-square-foot retail center in Roswell, Ga.

ROSWELL, GA. — Red Oak Financial has provided a $9.7 million refinancing loan for Village Festival Shopping Center, a 56,921-square-foot retail center in Roswell. Proceeds from the two-year bridge loan will be used to renovate the property, which sits on seven acres at 10930 Crabapple Road, 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The borrower and owner, Phoenix Ten Properties LLC, will introduce shopping, dining and event options at the property. A timeline for renovations was not disclosed. Gary Bechtel of Red Oak Financial originated the loan on behalf of the borrower.