Red Oak Provides $10.2M Loan for Acquisition, Renovation of Apartment Community Near Birmingham

FAIRFIELD, ALA. — Red Oak Capital Holdings LLC has provided a $10.2 million bridge loan for the $3.5 million acquisition and $6.6 million repositioning of Chateau Glen Oaks Apartments, a 230-unit, garden-style community located in Fairfield, a suburb of Birmingham.

Chris Litzler of Marcus & Millichap arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Fairfax Holdings LLC. Stratos Athanassiades, Thomas Gorski and James Myatt of Red Oak originated the non-recourse loan, which features a two-year initial term, interest-only payments and a loan-to-stabilized value ratio of 70.8 percent.

Built in 1972 on 13.5 acres, Chateau Glen Oaks was approximately 20 percent occupied at the time of financing.

The sponsor’s renovation plans comprise extensive interior improvements, including new flooring, finishes, appliances, cabinets, drywall repairs, LED lighting, painting and limited window repairs and replacements. Exterior improvements are expected to include roof and parking lot repairs, landscaping, security cameras, masonry repairs, lighting upgrades, pool improvements and the addition of amenities such as a dog park, pickleball court, playground and a picnic area.