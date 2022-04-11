Red Oak Provides $10M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial, Office Property in Bloomfield, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Office

BLOOMFIELD, CONN. — Michigan-based lender Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided a $10 million loan for the refinancing of an industrial and office property located in the northern Hartford suburb of Bloomfield. South Campus at Gillette Ridge comprises a 435,853-square-foot office building, a 101,652-square-foot warehouse and a 40,688-square-foot flex building on a 50.8-acre site. Amenities include a fitness center, conference center, full-service kitchen and a cafeteria. The undisclosed sponsor plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.