Red Oak Provides $3.2M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Property in North Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest

NORTH CHICAGO, ILL. — Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided a $3.2 million loan for the refinancing and renovation of a multi-tenant industrial property in North Chicago. The 92,511-square-foot building is located at 4850 W. Bloomingdale Ave. Built in 1972 and renovated in 2019, the property features four dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and clear heights ranging from 10 to 18 feet. The borrower, Chicago Property Investors LLC, purchased the asset in 2018 and intends to make about $350,000 in capital improvements to the property. The 12-month bridge loan features a 10.5 percent interest rate with two six-month renewal options. The borrower plans to refinance the bridge loan with permanent financing or sell the asset once it is stabilized.





