Red Oak Provides $3.5M Bridge Loan for Apartment Community in Bossier City, Louisiana

by John Nelson

BOSSIER CITY, LA. — Red Oak Capital Holdings LLC has provided a $3.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition and repositioning of Swan Lake Apartments, an 82-unit community located at 4632 Ruffin St. in Bossier City. Stratos Athanassiades, Thomas Gorski and James Myatt of Red Oak secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, GemStar Capital Group. The loan features an initial 18-month term and was underwritten at a loan-to-stabilized-value ratio of 73.46 percent.

Built in 1970, Swan Lake comprises 12 two-story buildings and was 82 percent occupied at loan closing. The 5.2-acre property features a unit mix of 35 one-bedroom, 41 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments. The borrower plans to make light interior renovations and modest exterior repairs/enhancements over the next 12 months. Swan Lake is the first acquisition outside of the Northeast for GemStar.

