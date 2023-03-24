Friday, March 24, 2023
Red Oak Provides $8.3M Bridge Loan for Two-Building Office Property in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Red Oak Capital Holdings has provided an $8.3 million bridge loan for Prairie Stone Commons in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates. The Class B office property consists of two buildings totaling 101,981 square feet. The funds will be used to refurbish, re-tenant and increase occupancy and rental rates at the property. Built in 1996 and 2000, the buildings are situated within Prairie Stone Business Park.

The borrower, YP Trillium LLC, is managed by Zaya Younan, president and CEO of investment and brokerage firm Younan Properties Inc. The loan features a loan-to-value ratio of 92.2 percent based on the property’s current valuation as well as a 24-month term with two six-month renewal options. The borrower originally acquired the property in March 2005 for $16.3 million.

