Red Oak Provides Acquisition Loan for 473,000 SF Industrial Building in Wichita Falls, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Texas

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS — Red Oak Financial, a Michigan-based lender, has provided an $8.1 million acquisition loan for a 473,000-square-foot industrial building in Wichita Falls, about 140 miles northwest of Dallas. The rail-served property sits on 97 acres and consists of two buildings totaling 350,000 and 123,000 square feet. Combined, the buildings offer 20,000 square feet of office space, as well as 45-foot clear heights, 12 dock doors and 621 parking spaces. The borrower, an affiliate of Panda Biotech, plans to implement a $47 million renovation program.

