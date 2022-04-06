REBusinessOnline

Red Rock Breaks Ground on 497,952 SF Industrial Facility in Gaston, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

GASTON, S.C. — Columbia, S.C.-based Red Rock Developments has broken ground on a 497,952 square-foot facility in Gaston. Construction is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2023.

The cross-dock property will be the first spec facility within Sandy Run Industrial Park, a 761-acre park that will ultimately span 5.9 million square feet, according to Red Rock.

The first building will feature 36-foot clear heights and will be expandable to 663,836 square feet. Chuck Salley, Dave Matthews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers will oversee leasing at the property.

Located along Interstate 26, Sandy Run Industrial Park is situated near the Port of Charleston, an Amazon distribution center and Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  