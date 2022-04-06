Red Rock Breaks Ground on 497,952 SF Industrial Facility in Gaston, South Carolina

GASTON, S.C. — Columbia, S.C.-based Red Rock Developments has broken ground on a 497,952 square-foot facility in Gaston. Construction is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2023.

The cross-dock property will be the first spec facility within Sandy Run Industrial Park, a 761-acre park that will ultimately span 5.9 million square feet, according to Red Rock.

The first building will feature 36-foot clear heights and will be expandable to 663,836 square feet. Chuck Salley, Dave Matthews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers will oversee leasing at the property.

Located along Interstate 26, Sandy Run Industrial Park is situated near the Port of Charleston, an Amazon distribution center and Columbia Metropolitan Airport.