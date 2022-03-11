REBusinessOnline

Red Rock, Cresset Break Ground on 829,948 SF Industrial Facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, West Virginia

West Virginia

Once complete, the building will be equipped to facilitate cross-dock distribution operations.

MARTINSBURG, W.VA. — Columbia, S.C.-based Red Rock Developments and Cresset Real Estate Partners have broken ground on an 829,948-square-foot, speculative industrial facility in Martinsburg. The firms want to secure a tenant before the site’s completed construction, which is slated for early 2023. Gerry Blindbury and Colin Potter of Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing once the project is completed.

The development will feature space ideal for a distribution and fulfillment center. Once complete, the building will be equipped to facilitate cross-dock distribution operations. The project’s features will include 40-foot clear heights, 156 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, 516 parking spaces for cars and 349 trailer parking spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  