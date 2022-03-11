Red Rock, Cresset Break Ground on 829,948 SF Industrial Facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.VA. — Columbia, S.C.-based Red Rock Developments and Cresset Real Estate Partners have broken ground on an 829,948-square-foot, speculative industrial facility in Martinsburg. The firms want to secure a tenant before the site’s completed construction, which is slated for early 2023. Gerry Blindbury and Colin Potter of Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing once the project is completed.

The development will feature space ideal for a distribution and fulfillment center. Once complete, the building will be equipped to facilitate cross-dock distribution operations. The project’s features will include 40-foot clear heights, 156 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, 516 parking spaces for cars and 349 trailer parking spaces.