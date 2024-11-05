Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Red Rock Delivers 519,792 SF Spec Industrial Facility Near Columbia, South Carolina

by John Nelson

GASTON, S.C. — Red Rock Developments has delivered a 519,792-square-foot speculative industrial facility located at 201 Integrity Way in Gaston, a suburb of Columbia. The cross-dock warehouse is situated along I-26 in Calhoun County within the 760-acre Sandy Run Industrial Park, a portion of which also lies within Lexington County.

Chuck Salley, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers are marketing the property to an industrial user for sale or lease on behalf of Red Rock. Colliers has also been retained for property management services. The design-build team includes Miller Valentine Construction, MCA Architecture, Alliance Consulting Engineers and S&ME.

The facility, which is expandable to nearly 1.2 million square feet, is the only available industrial building in Central South Carolina with 40-foot clear heights, according to Red Rock.

