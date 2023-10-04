Red Rock Developments Underway on 946,400 SF Spec Industrial Building in Pataskala, Ohio

PATASKALA, OHIO — Red Rock Developments is underway on a 946,400-square-foot speculative industrial building in Pataskala, about 19 miles east of Columbus. The project is situated on 83 acres at 7409 Mink St. within Red Chip Farms industrial park. Completion is slated for May 2024. The facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 156 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 210 trailer parking spaces, office space and 200-foot truck courts. Shane Woloshan of Colliers is leading leasing efforts for the new building as well as build-to-suit opportunities within Red Chip Farms.