Red Rock Signs Dunlop Sports to 304,884 SF Warehouse Lease in Greer, South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — Red Rock Developments has signed a 304,884-square-foot lease at the developer’s speculative warehouse in Greer, about 12 miles from Greenville, S.C. Delivered in August, the property is situated within the second phase of Smith Farms Industrial Park, an industrial park that Red Rock owns with capital partner LXP Industrial Trust.

Dunlop Sports Americas will fully occupy the building, which features 36-foot clear heights, shipping/receiving offices and dock packages with 40,000-pound hydraulic levelers, seals, dock fans and lights. Marcus Cornelius, Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict of CBRE represented Red Rock in the lease negotiations. Jeff Head and Tommy Turner of Newmark represented the tenant.